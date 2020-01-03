LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An Arkansas couple with their two children in tow were caught shoplifting at a Walmart. But they didn't walk away empty-handed due to a selfless act by a police officer.
Kenneth Martin was one of the officers who caught the couple shoplifting food from the store in November. He arrested the man but said he didn't want the kids to go hungry, so he bought everything for them.
Body camera video captured Martin's act of kindness. The woman and her children were able to leave the store with their groceries in hand.
Martin was named employee of the month for his act of kindness.
