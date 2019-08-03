(FOX NEWS) -- An autopsy report released Friday on Saoirse Kennedy Hill revealed her body suffered “no trauma.”
The official cause of death for the 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy has not been determined, pending the results of a toxicology report, according to The Boston Herald.
Kennedy Hill was found unresponsive at the family’s Hyannisport, Mass., compound Thursday afternoon. She is believed to have died of a drug overdose, according to reports.
Members of the Kennedy family were seen arriving at the compound Friday, including Kennedy Hill's grandmother Ethel Kennedy and mother Courtney Kennedy Hill, who were seen on a boat with several others. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Anthony Shriver were also seen nearby, the Herald reported.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a remembrance of his niece on Instagram.
“Saoirse was fierce, both in her love for her family and yearning for justice," he wrote. "A fearless adventurer, she inspired curiosity and daring in her friends. But her greatest gift was to find humor in everything and to give us all the gift of her laughter — and our own. The gaping hole that she leaves in our family is a wound too large to ever heal.”
1) Saoirse at our Cape House. 2) Leaping from jetty with cousin Michaela. 3) Cheryl moves Saoirse into Boston College dorm. 4) On stage with Kenny Chesney at Foxborough with Courtney, Noah, and Kenny in mid leap. 5) with her cousins on Glide. 6) relaxing with cousin Noah on boom. 7) New Years Day On summit of Ajax with cousins. 8) A luminous, beautiful soul. 9) with Cheryl at Cape. 10) Swinging on halyard into Nantucket Sound.
Kennedy Hill had struggled with depression throughout her life and wrote about it in an essay for her high school newspaper.
