LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eagle camera in Iowa has been catching precious moments of a pair of bald eagles with their three eaglets who hatched about a month ago.
Videos and photos from the Raptor Resource Project show the eaglets striking poses, being fed and mimicking the antics of their parents.
"We're seeing that right now as the eaglets pay attention to things outside the nest, help Mom with the housework, steal fish, and try to unzip prey on their own," RRP said on its Facebook page.
The project, founded in 1988, aims to "create, improve and maintain nests and nest sites, provide training in site creation and management, and connect people with the natural world via our nest cams and bird banding program."
You can view videos of the eagles on YouTube and follow the eagle families online by clicking here.
