(FOX NEWS) -- Actor Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet read.
Saget was 65 years old.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call.
According to the spokesperson, the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.
Saget starred in the hit show "Full House," where he played a role as Danny Tanner.
Saget's last tweet was at 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, posting a picture from a comedy show where he had performed in Jacksonville.
Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3— bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022
Saget recently began a podcast called "Bob Saget’s Here For You," which his website describes as a "one of a kind stream of consciousness storytelling and real and honest conversations with amazing guests."
Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.
