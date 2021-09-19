Human remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says

(FOX NEWS) -- The FBI announced Sunday that the body found in the Wyoming park where the search for Gabby Petito was ongoing was "consistent" with the description for Petito.
The FBI also cautioned that they have not yet 100% confirmed the identity through DNA testing and that the investigation was still ongoing.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Authorities on Sunday discovered a body at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Moosey, Wyoming, where a search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito was underway, Teton County coroner Brent Blue confirmed to Fox News Digital.
The FBI and other local law enforcement began the search in the national forest Saturday. Petito visited the area on Aug 27.
#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021
Local news helicopters are broadcasting images of a white tent set up in a remote area, surrounded by investigators as well as search teams with horses.
Petito is one of three people missing near Grand Teton Park this summer.
A deputy coroner arrived at the Moran Vista campsite in the national forest around 2 p.m. MST. Vehicles carrying search dogs left shortly after.
Police were letting vehicles out of the dispersed camping area but turned away new arrivals at the entrance on Spread Creek Rd.
Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were traveling from New York to Oregon in a white 2012 Ford Transit, which was spotted near Spread Creek in late August.
Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mother in late August.
