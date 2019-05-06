(FOX NEWS) -- Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a new baby boy early Monday morning, according to a report by Fox News.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced via Instagram.
"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.
More details will be shared in the forthcoming days," the statement concluded.
The palace announced earlier on Monday that Markle had gone into labor with Harry by her side.
Markle, 37, and 34-year-old Prince Harry did not disclose the location they chose for the birth and throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date. They have said they didn't find out the sex in advance.
The newborn is seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.
Their child is eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan wants to go through the application process.
Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is on the property near Windsor Castle where they held their wedding reception.
Journalists and well-wishers camped out for days in Windsor, about 22 miles west of London, awaiting the baby's arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don't plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days.
Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series "Suits." She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views. As the daughter of a black mother and a white father, she says she identifies as biracial.
