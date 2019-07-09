(FOX NEWS) -- A British fisherman says he caught the big one in Thailand last month.
According to a report from Fox News, 42-year-old John Harvey was fishing at a lake in June when he caught a Siamese carp -- a 232-pound Siamese carp.
Fox News reports that its size is record-breaking, with the fish believed to be the world's largest caught carp.
"It was a reasonably quiet day for fishing," Harvey said during an interview with Devon Live. "Then, at around 4:30 p.m., the cart rod screened off so I ran over to the rod, and straight away felt it was a really big fish.
"I've done fishing for a while now and you can tell if it's big or not from the bait."
Harvey said it wasn't easy to bring the monster fish in.
"It was very slow, hard, heavy fish," he said, adding that he "had to hang on to it for one hour, 20 minutes which was pretty nerve-wracking."
According to the news outlet, Harvey's fish outweighed the previous record-breaker by 10 pounds.
Harvey, who said he's lived in Thailand for 14 years, said the photos of the fish "do not do it justice at all."
"It was amazing," he said. "I've never caught a carp that weighed over 100 pounds before. I just want to go out there and enjoy it. People travel the world trying to catch the biggest fish, but that takes the fun out of it."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.