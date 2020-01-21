LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite lawsuits and vaping-related injuries, business is booming for e-cigarette maker Juul.
A study by an anti-tobacco group said Juul usage has actually doubled in 2019, among 15 to 34-year-olds. The percentage of people trying Juul products saw a 14 percent increase in 2019 as opposed to a 6 percent increase in 2018. Juul has removed flavored products from the U.S. market since the data from the study was recorded.
The e-cigarette company has been the target of lawsuits from Louisville, JCPS and Bullitt County Schools over issues surrounding youth vaping.
