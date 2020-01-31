LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Butler University has put a new policy in place to prohibit betting on school sports events by trustees, faculty, staff and students.
In the wake of legalized betting on National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I sports in Indiana, the university announced Friday that the new Sports Wagering Policy is effective immediately.
According to a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis, the school said the policy prohibits all Butler trustees, faculty, staff, students, and independent contractors from placing wagers on Butler sporting events.
"We pride ourselves on providing our student-athletes an exceptional educational and athletic experience," Butler President James Danko said. "Our Sports Wagering Policy, which is supported by our Board of Trustees, is a proactive measure rooted in our commitment to and support of our student-athletes and our athletic programs."
The policy was put in place because staff and students may have greater access to information that could impact the outcome of competitions, according to a Butler spokesperson.
More details from the press release:
The goal of the policy is to foster a culture of honesty, integrity, and fair play in keeping with The Butler Way and to help protect Butler teams, student-athletes, and coaches from undue influence and improper conduct. Butler's student-athletes and those providing support to the athletic program are already prohibited from engaging in sports wagering by NCAA rules.
"I am pleased that our University's leadership has taken this important step to live our shared values and protect the integrity of our campus community," Vice President and Director of Athletics Barry Collier said.
"I mean it kind of sucks though because they are doing good right now so of course I want to bet on my team because it's my team," Butler University student Antony Winfrey said.
Butler's Chief of Staff VP Brent Rockwood broke down the school's decision too.
"The policy is a proactive measure to protect our student-athletes and our campus community from any conflict of interests," Rockwood said.
Purdue University has a similar policy in place.
Their website reads their culture and values often call for faculty, staff and students to a higher standard than what the law requires.
Winfrey will be showing love to the Bulldogs by supporting them in the stands.
"If you're getting behind Butler that's more the butler way," Winfrey said.
For more information and complete details of the policy, visit Butler.edu/SportsWagering.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media and Fox 59. All rights reserved.