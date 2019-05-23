(CNN) -- A dog owner lost her dog when she recently moved from Fort Campbell, but refused to give up hope. After five months of searching, she finally found him thousands of miles away.
Benny, the dog, lived with his owners in Fort Campbell on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee.
While the family was packing to move to California, Benny escaped.
Gabby McAndrew, one of Benny's owners, recently took to Facebook to search for Benny and found him featured on an animal control page in Michigan.
"I cried," she said. "I couldn't believe it because I thought he was dead!"
She has no idea how Benny got to the Great Lakes State.
"I'm baffled to tell you the truth, because I'm like, 'How the heck did he even get there?'"
A police officer had picked up the stray.
Benny was microchipped, but his address was listed as an old place the family had lived.
Benny is now back home with his owners in California.
