LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A bald eagle couple in southern California are now watching over two eggs.
According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, the male eagle, Shadow, arrived just after 6:30 a.m. with a stick and took over nest duty from Jackie. The valley is in San Bernardino National Forest.
Viewers of a “nest cam” spotted an egg on Jan. 8, and Friends of Big Bear Valley reported a second egg in late January.
Now viewers watching around the world are hoping to catch a glimpse of the hatchlings.
It takes about 35 days for eagle eggs to hatch.
