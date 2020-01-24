LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You see photos and videos of a 3-month-old California puppy with his head stuck in a tire, and your first thought may be, "How did this happen, little guy?"
That answer still isn't clear, but we do know how the pup got out of it.
Firefighters called to scene tried to use oil to slip out the puppy. When that didn't work, they had to sedate it and cut off the wheel.
Animal service officials shared pictures of the rescue on social media and even gave the dog a nickname: Wheelie Pup.
