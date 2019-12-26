LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Christmas season is a normally a time of giving, but one man in Pixley, California, spent the day stealing instead.
Arturo Gonzalez said someone snuck into his home Wednesday and stole one of his dogs, a Dobermann named Rex. His doorbell camera caught the thief in the act of breaking in.
Rex is valuable, Gonzalez said, and that could be why the dognapper went after him. The Dobermann is only 5 months old with show-cropped ears and good color.
"It doesn't feel good," Gonzalez said. "I've had him since he was a puppy, and he's the only one I decided to keep, so, you know, you grow attached to these animals."
Police have not found the thief or the puppy.
