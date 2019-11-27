LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cat in California recently got stuck in a nutty situation. Don't worry, though: Police officers came to the rescue.
The curious cat was found with its head stuck in a peanut butter jar, according to a Facebook post.
Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department said the cat was distressed and losing air, so they used tactical medical scissors to help release the animal. Once it was freed, the cat didn't waste any time and took off.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.