(FOX NEWS) -- The Internet went (apologies) "meowt" of its mind on Thursday after a trailer for the film adaptation of "Cats," the Broadway musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, hit the Web.
Fox News reports prospective moviegoers were in some cases unnerved by the cats in the trailer, partly human and partly CGI.
somehow the people in Cats look more nude than if they were actually nude, and it's weird as hell. pic.twitter.com/vw8vtsIAUa— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 18, 2019
Even the stars themselves barely had words to describe the upcoming movie, due in theaters in December. It tells the story of a bunch of, well, cats, who congregate at a ball to decide who will live and who will die.
One of the stars, musician Taylor Swift, posted a clip of herself from the trailer on social media, saying, "I am a cat and somehow that was everything."
I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/80gZHpvzMW— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2019
Jennifer Hudson, who delivers a rendition of the show-stopping number "Memory," didn't even use her human words, tweeting, "Meow meow meow meow meow (Translation) Here's a first look inside #CatsMovie."
Meow meow meow meow meow (Translation) Here’s a first look inside #CatsMovie. Trailer FRIDAY! 🐱https://t.co/1fk5ve1S5U— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) July 17, 2019
For some viewers, one of the oddest elements of the trailer was the image of human butts with tails protruding (because, well, cats).
