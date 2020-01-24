(CNN) -- A second case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States has been identified in Chicago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in a press briefing.
The patient is a Chicago resident in her 60s. She is in isolation at a hospital in Chicago, according to CNN.
The patient flew from Wuhan to Chicago on Jan. 13. She was not ill while traveling and health authorities do not think she spread the virus during that time. Health authorities say she has had limited close contacts since returning to Chicago.
