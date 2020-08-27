LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified a COVID-19 policy that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday called "reckless."
Robert Redfield said everyone who needs a COVID-19 test can get one, but not everyone who wants one necessarily needs one. He said the key is to work with the public health community on the right follow-up action.
The CDC this week had said that people who aren’t showing symptoms don’t have to get tested, even if they’ve been around someone who has tested positive.
Beshear on Wednesday sharply criticized that policy, saying that more testing is needed to get the pandemic under control.
"When you test and there’s a positive, you’ve not created a case — you’ve discovered a case," Beshear said. "And the only way to prevent spread is to discover cases, contact trace and quarantine. And if we don’t do that ... we don’t win against the virus."
Beshear urged Kentuckians to continue to wear masks and get tested.
