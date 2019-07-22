LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton's family has grown, as she gave birth to her third child, a son, on Monday.
Clinton announced the news via a post that she placed on her official Twitter account.
The post stated: "This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."
Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are also parents to a daughter, Charlotte and another son, Aidan.
Clinton herself is the only child of former president Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Both Bill and Hillary Clinton posted messages on Twitter about their new grandson.
Hillary Clinton wrote, "Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled."
Bill Clinton wrote "Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful to meet our new grandson, Jasper!"
