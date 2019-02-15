LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wrestling tournament in Wisconsin turned into a brawl between parents.
Three adults were cited after the fight.
Video shows adults pushing each other around, and even taking the fight down to the mat.
Cellphone video of the brawl was posted online and viewed almost 2 million times before it was taken down.
"People get -- you know -- people get loud, they get fired up," said Lt. Mark Wery from Fox Valley Metro Police. "That's what sports are about. It's what makes sports great, as a matter of fact, you know, the passion that's involved with it. You go to Packers games, you see it a lot. But it's, you know, turning into a physical altercation between parents at this level, I think, is pretty rare."
One woman was cited for disorderly conduct, while two others were cited for disorderly conduct and battery.
