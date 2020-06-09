(FOX NEWS) -- Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney on Monday defended and addressed recent incidents involving the program this past week that painted it in a negative light.
He recorded a nearly 14-minute video posted to the team's website in an effort to discuss those criticisms ranging from him appearing to wear a controversial shirt amid nationwide protests to an assistant coach directing a racial slur toward a player three years ago.
Fox News reports Swinney addressed a picture that surfaced on social media which appeared to show him wearing a “Football Matters” shirt amid protests across the U.S. against racial injustice and police brutality. He said it was given to all coaches a couple of years ago by the National Football Federation and "that’s been their promotional thing [since 2014]."
“Any insinuation that I was trying to mock the Black Lives Matter movement is just an attack on my character,” he said. “And really sad. I wholeheartedly support Black Lives Matter. In fact, I don’t quite think that’s adequate enough."
Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was among those who defended Swinney over the weekend.
“Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter Sunday. “He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings.”
He tweeted a heart emoji following his coach's comments on Monday.
