(CNN BUSINESS) -- Despite a previous failure, Coca-Cola thinks the time is now closing in to re-introduce a coffee-flavored version of its signature product.
According to a report by CNN Business, the soda giant is seeing initial success for its product, Coca-Cola Plus Coffee (also called Coca-Cola With Coffee) in international markets. Today, it's available in places like Australia, Italy, Spain, Thailand and Poland, and although Coca-Cola hasn't committed to bringing it to the United States yet, it remains "optimistic about the potential for the beverage" in the country, according to a spokesperson.
The new product contains coffee, and is more caffeinated than regular Coke.
It's not the first time Coca-Cola has tried to release a coffee-infused version of its signature product -- and the previous effort did not meet with such success. In 2006, the brand launched Coca-Cola Blak. People didn't like it, and the beverage flopped. Coke stopped selling the product in 2008, just two years after it launched.
Nancy Quan, the company's chief technical officer, blames bad timing for the failure.
"That was a trend before its time," she told CNN Business. "I don't think people were ready to have a coffee portfolio within the Coca-Cola brand."
She says evolving trends and palates are signaling that Coca-Cola With Coffee will be met with more interest.
Javier Meza, Coca-Cola's global chief marketing officer of sparkling beverages, agrees.
"I believe that there's going to be a space for Coca-Cola With Coffee," in the United States, he said, adding that he's optimistic that the product could reach the U.S. sometime in 2020.
"Coca-Cola With Coffee is not a concept that consumers were expecting," he added, calling the product "surprising."
"That's a good thing," he said. "Sometimes consumers think that they have seen everything."
