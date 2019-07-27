(FOX NEWS) -- A 6-year-old Denver boy opened up a lemonade stand earlier this month, one day after his father died from cancer.
Brady Campbell’s stand fulfilled a dying wish from his father who lost his battle with colon cancer on July 7.
"My dad and I came up with the idea of a lemonade stand to take my mom on a date because I didn't have enough money and I wanted to pay, so I did it," Brady said, according to FOX 31 Denver.
Campbell’s stand caught the attention of a Denver police officer who called in other first responders.
This story about Brady Campbell is too good to only be told once. Watch the @9NEWS video below & learn about how the DFD helped to make selling lemonade better for Brady & his mother Amanda. Grab tissues! #Love #Brady #Lemonade @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept https://t.co/hpyXevKAYk pic.twitter.com/ZXfuLCiZU1— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 20, 2019
“It was amazing. You could just feel the warmth and energy and such a positive thing in such a tragic time for us. It really lifted our spirits and really made Brady so happy. Brandon was a savvy businessman and wanted to teach Brady all those lessons, and I could just [see] it happening. It made my heart really happy," Brady’s mother Amanda said, FOX 31 reported.
The stand raised $244 the first day and a virtual GoFundMe lemonade stand has brought in more than $12,000 to continue the mother-son dates and for cancer research.
Brady plans to make the date with his mom a weekly occurrence, the station reported. For their first one, he said they may go for sushi and ice cream.
“Maybe we will have our Friday night date night. Brandon and I used to do that, so I think we will start that and take the time to spend that time together," his mom said. "I feel like [the lemonade stand] gives some purpose to such a tragedy," she said according to FOX 31.
