LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Colorado father and his son are utilizing a 3D printer to help them build a replica of a Lamborghini.
According to a report by Gary Gastelu of Fox News, Sterling Backus and his son Xander, of Erie, Colorado, wanted their own racing supercar while playing a racing game. Their eyes were set on a Lamborghini Aventador, but rather than having to pay the $400,000 price tag, they opted to build their own.
They say they're using a 3D printer to construct the body of the car, as well as a few authentic Lamborghini parts they mostly picked up used. However, the car will be powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine from a 2003 Corvette that drives the rear wheels through a Porsche 911 transmission.
Backus, a physicist who works as the Chief Scientific Officer of a local laser firm, as well as an adjunct professor at Colorado State University, says he's been using hobbyist printers that cost just a few hundred dollars each to create dozens of plastic body pieces. He then wraps the pieces in carbon fiber for added strength and head resistance before he attaches them to a spaceframe he designed and constructed out of steel box tubing.
Backus admits its not a carbon copy of the Aventador, but he says it is inspired by it. He estimates that he has spent about $20,000 on the vehicle and hopes to get it registered for the street when it's roadworthy this fall.
The project is being chronicled on Facebook and he told Fox 31 he plans to drive the finished product to schools with his son to teach kids about STEM.
