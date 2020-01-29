LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four different kinds of sleepers for infants are being recalled because of a suffocation risk.
The sleepers were made by Summer Infant, Evenflo, Delta Enterprise Corporation and Graco. No deaths have been linked to the products.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall is because of an infant's death in another sleeper. The agency says the infant can roll off their back onto their stomachs.
The recalled sleepers include: Summer Infant's SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers, Evenflo's Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers, Delta Enterprise Corporation's Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns, and Graco's Little Lounger Rocking Seats.
Consumers are asked to stop using the sleepers immediately and ask the manufacturer for a refund.
