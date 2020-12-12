LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charley Pride, the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Saturday at age 86 of COVID-19 complications, according to a news release.
Pride was born in on March 18, 1934, in Sledge, Mississippi. Between 1967 and 1987, he released 52 top-10 country hits, won Grammy Awards and was RCA Records’ top-selling country artist.
Pride's last performance was in November, when he sang "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" during the 2020 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pride leaves behind siblings Harmon Pride, Stephen Pride, Catherine Sanders, and Maxine Pride, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.