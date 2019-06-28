(FOX NEWS) -- Country music singer Granger Smith has found a new way to honor his late 3-year-old son, River, who recently died in a drowning accident.
He has a new tattoo.
According to a report by Fox News, the 39-year-old Smith has a tattoo of his son's name in cursive on his right forearm. The artist who is well known for "Backroad Song" first showed off the new ink on Sunday at the Country LakeShake music festival in Chicago, according to a report by USA Today.
In a statement on Instagram earlier this month, the singer-songwriter shared the tragic news about his son, who was the youngest of three children with wife Amber, 37. At the time, a rep for Smith confirmed to Fox News that River died in a "drowning accident at home."
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
"I have to deliver unthinkable news," Smith wrote at the time. "We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived.
"Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."
Despite the tragedy, they posted a YouTube video in which they announced that Smith will be going on tour with Amber and their two other children.
This week, the couple made news when they announced a massive donation to the hospital where River was treated shortly before he died.
People reported the couple presented a check to the organization for $218,791 in honor of River and the work doctors did to comfort him throughout the tragic ordeal.
"You guys gave us a gift during our time here," Smith said at the presentation, per Fox 7. "You guys gave us the feeling that we were very special and that our son was very special."
Amber added: "You guys made us so comfortable and...I pray that nobody else ever has to go through what we've gone through, but if they do, I hope they come here."
