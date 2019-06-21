LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds gathered early to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Friday.
An estimated 10,000 people marked the sunrise on the longest day of they year at the ancient stone circle in Britain.
The director of Stonehenge for English Heritage says they know the builders of Stonehenge wanted to mark this occasion because they built a monument around it. So, when the sun rises on this day, beams of light shine directly into the middle of the stones.
Here's a unique view of #SummerSolstice at Stonehenge, complete with the most perfect sunrise 😍 pic.twitter.com/SvNLvqnuwy— English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) June 21, 2019
People of all sorts made the pilgrimage to dance, pray, play drums and watch the sun align with the giant stones in the monument. The tradition dates back thousands of years.
Summer arrived at 11:54 a.m. in the northern hemisphere. The winter solstice arrives on December 22, which will be the shortest day of the year in 2019.
