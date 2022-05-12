(CNN) -- Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died.
The younger Judd appeared in an interview with Diane Sawyer, which aired on Thursday on "Good Morning America." She said her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother.
"She used a weapon," Ashley Judd said. "A firearm. So that's the piece of information we're very uncomfortable sharing."
She and her sister Wynonna Judd announced on April 30 that they had lost their mother "to the disease of mental illness." She was 76.
Ashley Judd said she and her family wanted to shed light on mental illness, explaining that it is "important to distinguish between the loved one and the disease."
The matriarch died the day before she and her daughter Wynonna, who made up the country music duo The Judds, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Ashley Judd said her mother "couldn't hang on" to be recognized by her peers.
A memorial is planned at 6 p.m. (eastern) on Sunday, May 15 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It will be televised on CMT.
"We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna and Ashley to present this live celebration of life for their mother Naomi," a statement about the event read. "While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have - music."
Performers and special appearances will be announced in the days to come.
