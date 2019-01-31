Democrats propose making Election Day a federal holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrats are proposing making Election Day a federal holiday.
The bill would also require presidential candidates to release their tax returns, something President Donald Trump didn't do in 2016.
Political action committees would have to disclose donations of more than $10,000, and voter purging would be banned if the bill passes.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell calls the proposal the "Democratic Politician Protection Act."
"Their bill would make Election Day a new paid holiday for government workers and create an additional brand new paid leave benefit for up to six days for any federal bureaucrat who decides they'd like to hang out at polls during any election," McConnell said.
McConnell calls the bill a power grab.
