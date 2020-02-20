LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scientists have found a way to work around pet allergies with new testing.
Advances in testing are making it possible to detect the causes of pet allergies. Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic said they can test to find specific cat or dog proteins that cause reactions.
Even if you do have a pet allergy, you may only be allergic to a particular breed or even gender. This type of testing can be an option for patients who have already tested positive during a traditional skin or blood test.
