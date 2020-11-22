A view of Cinderella Castle from Seven Seas Lagoon in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that it is planning to lay off 28,000 workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida. The company has been squeezed by limits on attendance at its parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)