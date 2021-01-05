(FOX NEWS) -- There’s going to be a good reason to assemble in Disneyland when it reopens.
Disney recently confirmed that the new Avengers Campus will debut in 2021 at its California theme park, the OC Register reports. The company made the announcement in a recent email to the D23 Disney fan club.
The Avengers Campus, based off the popular comic and movie characters, was originally set to open in mid-July of last year. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forced Disney to cancel those plans. Up until this recent announcement, it had not been confirmed that the Marvel-themed area of the park would open in 2021.
A specific date has not been set for the Avengers Campus opening. That isn’t surprising, however, since Disneyland is still closed due to the pandemic and the park itself still has no set reopening date. It’s still unclear whether or not the Avengers Campus will open immediately when the parks reopen or if Disney will wait to open the new land.
Fox News reached out to representatives for Disney for comment, but they did not immediately respond.
