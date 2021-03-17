LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dogs in Thailand can now sniff out COVID-19 in positive patients.
Six Labrador retrievers, who are part of the six-month pilot project, were trained and tested to identify virus samples from the sweat in COVID-19 positive patients.
Researchers say infected people secrete an organic compound through their sweat and dogs can detect that compound, even if the person isn't showing symptoms.
The dogs have an accuracy rate of 94.8%, according to researchers.
NASCAR also plans to use COVID sniffing dogs to screen drivers, crew and staff at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.
