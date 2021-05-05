FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, its COVID-19 antibody drug can prevent illness among residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations. It’s the first major study to show that it may prevent disease. The drugmaker said participants who got the drug had up to a 57% lower risk of getting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)