LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is responding to reports of quality control issues in at least two of its facilities.
In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected a facility in Indianapolis that bottles bamlanivimab, the antibody drug used to fight COVID-19.
While the pharmaceutical company isn't commenting on the FDA's observations, Reuters News Agency reported that inspectors found substandard sanitation and quality control procedures.
"Importantly, none of the issues raised in the FDA's observations affected any finished product or product in the marketplace that was manufactured in this facility," Kathryn Beiser, vice president of global communications for Eli Lilly, told FOX 59.
The FDA is also not commenting on the case, but said it is working to "ensure that industry complies with numerous measures aimed at protecting the public health and will always work to resolve any issues in a timely manner."
Eli Lilly is also looking into complaints about quality control issues at a facility in New Jersey. The company hired a third-party investigator to look into those complaints.
