(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump is now a grandfather for the 10th time.
Fox News reports Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, welcomed a baby girl, Carolina Dorothy Trump, on Monday.
Eric Trump posted a photo of the new family of four to Twitter on Tuesday morning.
August 20, 2019
President Trump tweeted about his granddaughter on Tuesday afternoon.
CONGRATULATIONS @EricTrump and @LaraLeaTrump, on the birth of Carolina Dorothy Trump. So proud! https://t.co/eSIrFz0zmR— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
“CONGRATULATIONS @EricTrump and @LaraLeaTrump, on the birth of Carolina Dorothy Trump,” he wrote. “So proud!”
Eric Trump tweeted just before midnight on Monday about the birth of their second child, saying, “@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!
He also posted a photo of his baby daughter to Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!
Eric and Lara Trump also have a son, 1-year-old Eric "Luke" Trump.
Eric Trump, 35, is executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Lara Lea Trump, 36, serves as a campaign adviser to the president.
President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., 41, and his ex-wife have five children: 5-year-old Chloe, 6-year-old Spencer, 7-year-old Tristan, 10-year-old Donald III and 12-year-old Kai.
Ivanka Trump, 37, has three children with her husband, Jared Kushner: 3-year-old Theodore, 5-year-old Joseph and 8-year-old Arabella.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.