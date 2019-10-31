This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department in Fort Worth, Texas shows Josh Hamilton, a former Major League Baseball player with the Texas Rangers who was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 and charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he'd struck her. Hamilton turned himself in Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond. (Tarrant County Sheriff's Department via AP)