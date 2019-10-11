LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been said repeatedly, but it's worth repeating again: early detection can be a patient's best bet when fighting breast cancer.
Every year, about 245,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, along with 2,200 men.
For those people, the earlier it's caught, the better their chances of survival.
An oncologist says getting annual mammograms starting at age 40 is very important -- even more important for people that are in high-risk categories.
"A lot of the focus for women that are trying to have the best outcome possible with breast cancer is really focused on early detection," said Dr. Amelia Zelnak, an oncologist with Atlanta Cancer Care at Northside Hospital.
While patients can't prevent breast cancer, they can reduce risk. Positive actions include maintaining a healthy weight and focusing on a healthy lifestyle.
