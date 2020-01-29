LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Advertisers will lay down some big bucks to run their commercials during this Sunday's Super Bowl, but, it's nothing compared to how much fans are expected to shell out.
The National Retail Federation expects people to spend $17.2 billion, the most ever for a Super Bowl. Each of the expected 194 million viewers is expected to give up around $90 on the game, 80% of which is expected to be for food and drinks.
The rest is for team apparel, new TVs, decorations and furniture.
The NRF said only 19% of viewers are expected to throw a Super Bowl party, and just 27% plan to attend one.
