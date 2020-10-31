(FOX NEWS) -- Two of America's best-known female athletes say they'll be getting married.
Professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe announced her engagement Friday after proposing to her longtime girlfriend, WNBA guard Sue Bird.
Rapinoe posted an Instagram photo showing her down on one knee, placing an engagement ring on Bird’s finger by an infinity pool looking out over the water.
Bird’s team, the Seattle Storm, congratulated the couple on Twitter, writing it’s “Ring Season.” The Storm recently won the league's championship.
💍 Ring Season 💍Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!@S10Bird @mPinoe #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/mYioo2JOeB— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) October 30, 2020
Rapinoe also plays for a Washington state team, the Tacoma-based OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League.
The women began dating in 2016 after meeting at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, according to People magazine.
