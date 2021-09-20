LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire at a pet resort in Texas over the weekend killed 75 animals.
A witness captured video of the fire Saturday night Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown, Texas, which is near Austin.
Firefighters say they got there as soon as possible but weren't able to save any of the animals.
Korin Hardt says she got a call from an unknown woman saying her 12-year-old dog Sammy died. "I broke down. I hung up with her, my husband was asleep, so I called him, and we figured we had to tell the kids before they saw it," she says.
Officials believe the dogs died from smoke inhalation, but investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. The facility was not required to have sprinklers.
A memorial was held Sunday night for the pets. Families cried while putting flowers and pictures on the barbed wire fence.
