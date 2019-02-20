LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida police officer found himself herding goats recently when he used his patrol car to corral the animals that were blocking the road.
A Florida sheriff's office shared the video of the slow pursuit, with a herd of goats in the middle of the road.
Officials say 13 goats got loose by knocking down part of a fence to escape.
The officer was able to channel his inner cowboy to herd the goats to safety.
The goats were all returned to their owner with no injuries.
