(FOX NEWS) -- In lieu of gifts, a Florida couple asked for something a little different on their wedding day.
Matt and Kelli Cameron, of Tampa, asked their friends and family not for presents to start their new life together, but for school supplies for around 70 local children.
Each guest who attended their June nuptials was asked to consider donating a backpack full of the supplies.
Kelli, who has worked as a teacher for seven years, said everyone "got a little description of who they were buying for and what size they were for uniforms, and what grade they were in for school supplies that were needed."
The supplies were donated to Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Tampa, the news outlet reported. Kelli said the school she works at didn't need help, so she reached out to the elementary school to see what they needed.
“Being a teacher, I know a lot of kids come with nothing to school,” Kelli said. “And you see the kids so excited about the little things: a backpack, or new shoes. It's so important that they can start school excited, and a lot of teachers spend their own money for their kids. This helped out a little bit."
