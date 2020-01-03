LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man is recovering from a head injury he suffered while trying to stop a carjacker from taking his truck, with his little girl inside.
According to a report by WPEC, it happened last month, just before Christmas, and part of the incident was caught on police dashcam video.
"It was a carjacking," said Maj. Eric Flowers of the Indiana River Sheriff's Office. "It was a kidnapping. Those kids were in the backseat."
The dashcam video from a patrol vehicle captures the scary moments when a stolen truck is seen speeding and swerving down a wooded drive.
Police say 34-year-old Fabian Leon was behind the wheel.
"At some point, a gentleman was pulling in, was attempting to back in a trailer," said Major Flowers. "As he stepped out of his vehicle, while leaving the door open, Mr. Leon jumped into the vehicle and took off. He stole the vehicle."
But two frightened little girls -- ages three and 12 -- were also inside that vehicle.
It's difficult to see in the video, but their father desperately tries to stop the carjacking and gets dragged along by the suspect.
Deputy Teddy Floyd of was in the area delivering Christmas toys to families. The video shows him wearing a Santa hat and barely avoiding a head-on collision by swerving into the trees.
"The father was thrown from the vehicle," Maj. Flowers said. "The vehicle crashed into a tree...he either had to crash into Deputy Floyd or crash into the tree, and he chose the tree."
Authorities say the father suffered a brain bleed when he was thrown from the truck, but that didn't stop him from grabbing up his 3-year-old as soon as they were out of the vehicle.
"As a father, I absolutely understand and would totally do the same thing, jumping on a vehicle, saying, 'No, don't take my kids!'" Maj. Flowers said. "It's just unbelievable."
As for the suspect, the video shows him being cornered, tased and arrested.
"This is such an unusual case," said Maj. Flowers. "This isn't something like we've seen before, two days before Christmas."
Leon has been charged with kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated assault on an officer, and several other charges.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media, WPEC and CNN Newssource. All rights reserved.