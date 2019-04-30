BARTOW, Fla. – A Florida man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl whose disabilities prevented her from understanding both the attack and pregnancy.
The baby was born with the same disabilities as the teenager, according to the girl’s family. They said the teenager does not understand her relation to the baby.
Carlos Carrizales, 61, was sentenced Monday to life in prison. He was convicted last month of felonies including incest, Lakeland’s The Ledger reported. It was not immediately clear what Carrizales' relationship to the teen was.
The non-verbal teenager carried out the pregnancy and gave birth to her daughter in early 2017. Carrizales was arrested that November.
Investigators discovered the girl's pregnancy in 2016 and subsequent DNA testing led authorities to Carrizales. DNA tests showed he was 99.99 percent likely to be the baby's father. Assistant State Attorney Lauren Randall said two independent tests had the same result.
