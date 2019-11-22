LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Football and baseball star Tim Tebow had to say goodbye to one of his best friends this week, according to a report by Fox News.
"One of the toughest goodbyes," he posted on his social media accounts Wednesday night. "Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories."
One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories. pic.twitter.com/a5qKLJrn9C— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) November 21, 2019
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner also shared pictures and videos of his time with his dog.
He said he had to put down Bronco, his Rhodesian Ridgeback, on Wednesday night.
Tebow had gotten the dog from his brother Robby, and he said the dog was his favorite birthday gift ever, as Sporting News reported.
The dog was named after the Denver Broncos, the team that selected Tebow in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
November 21, 2019
On Thursday, Tebow posted a photo online of him kneeling in front of Bronco's grave: "Im so thankful and humbled by everyone's support, prayers and love. I was able to lay Bronco to rest in a really special place. Thank you all for so much encouragement. I love you Bronco, thanks for being the sweetest boy."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.