LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Former University of Kentucky football player Glen Holt was arrested after Florida police said he and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown attacked a moving truck driver.
Holt, who played for the Wildcats from 2002-05 and served as a graduate assistant for the program, is one of Brown's trainers. According to a report from Fox News, there was an alleged argument with a moving truck driver, who was hired to move Brown's belongings, over payment at Brown's home Tuesday that led to Holt and Brown attacking the driver. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary and one count of battery.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Brown on Wednesday after he "locked himself in his house" despite multiple attempts by law enforcement to contact him regarding the alleged incident.
