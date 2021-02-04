LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former vice president Mike Pence is joining the Heritage Foundation.
In a tweet, Pence calls the foundation a "flagship of the conservative movement. He says he will be a distinguished visiting fellow to "advance conservative policies that will benefit every American."
Pence says he's had a relationship with the conservative organization for many years. He plans to deliver speeches on policy issues and contribute a monthly column to "The Daily Signal," the Heritage Foundation's news outlet.
“The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration," says Pence. "I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the all-star team at Heritage as we continue to take the case for a strong national defense, free markets and traditional values to policymakers across the Nation and to every American who cherishes our Heritage of Freedom.”
The @Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/htnz7RE6nm— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 4, 2021
The former VP announced the opening of a transition office on Wednesday that will handle correspondence, scheduling requests, public statements and official activities for him and his wife, Karen. The office is located in Arlington, across the Potomac River from Washington.
Pence has kept a low profile, since leaving Washington. He is living in northern Virginia, but he does plan to move back to Indiana this summer. Pence Pence was governor and represented the state in the U.S. House. In 2016, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump chose Pence to be his vice presidential running mate, and the ticket was elected in 2016.
Trump and Pence lost their bid for reelection to Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
"The vice president and Mrs. Pence look forward to continuing to elevate causes that are near and dear to their hearts and serving the American people when called upon," said their spokesperson, Kara Brooks.
Under federal law, the outgoing president and vice president are provided a transition office and other services for six months for the purpose of wrapping up their official business.
Trump moved into his Mar-a-Lago estate in his new home state of Florida on Jan. 20, when his term ended. He recently opened his transition office.
