LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tunnel to Towers Foundation will pay off mortgages for the families of first responders who died from 9/11 related illnesses and are survived by young children, announced by the nonprofit on Tuesday.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when 2,977 people died from terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Tunnel to Towers is expanding its Fallen First Responder Home Program to support surviving children of first responders.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.