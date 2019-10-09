LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new poll released by Fox News found that a little more than half of American voters want President Trump to be impeached and removed from office.
According to the report from Fox News, the poll found that a new high of 51% want Trump impeached and removed from office, another 4% want him impeached but not removed, and 40% oppose impeachment altogether.
In July, 42% favored impeachment and removal, while 5% said impeach but don't remove him, and 45% opposed impeachment.
Since July, support for impeachment increased among voters of all stripes: up 11 points among Democrats, five points among Republicans and three percent among independents. Support also went up among some of Trump's key constituencies, including white evangelical Christians (+five points), white men without a college degree (+eight points) and rural whites (+10 points.)
But the news is not good for Congress either, according to the poll results. The poll found that, overall, voters remain dissatisfied with the job Congress is doing, with 21% of respondents approving and 63% disapproving. In May, it was 21-66%.
"Conducted October 6-8, 2019 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,003 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones," the Fox News report states. "The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters."
