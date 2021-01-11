(FOX BUSINESS) -- Gab, a more conservative-friendly alternative social media platform to Twitter, claimed Saturday it is gaining 10,000 users an hour in the wake of Twitter permanently suspending President Trump’s account.
Trump has also been blocked from posting on Facebook and Instagram -- at least until his term ends.
“The traffic just keeps growing hang tight, even more servers on the way today,” Gab CEO Andrew Torba wrote on the site Saturday.
10,000+ new Gab users every hour.— Gab.com (@getongab) January 9, 2021
Trump and several prominent supporters like Gen. Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell were also banned from Twitter following the deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
Torba tweeted late Saturday the site had 18 million visits Saturday and 500,000 new users.
500,000+ new users today. 18 million visits. You don't need an account to use the site.The Silicon Valley Exodus has begun. Get in the Ark: https://t.co/J3Rfto6fi3 The best is yet to come.— Gab.com (@getongab) January 10, 2021
Gab, which launched a few years ago, calls itself a "social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and the new free flow of information online.”
Conservatives have long complained that big tech companies censor their viewpoints in favor of liberals, a sentiment that was accelerated by Trump’s suspension.
"Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like NEVER before! Don’t let them silence us," Donald Trump Jr tweeted Saturday.
Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like NEVER before! Don’t let them silence us. Sign up at https://t.co/835Eak6Ghi to stay connected!If I get thrown off my social platforms I’ll let you know my thoughts and where I end up. pic.twitter.com/bO7wbfWWVr— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021
Google and Apple also suspended Parler from their app stores Saturday.
Following his ban, Trump briefly used the official @Potus account to accuse Twitter of “banning free speech” and announced he is “negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!"
Twitter quickly removed the tweets from the @Potus account, citing its policy on banned users trying to circumvent it via other accounts.
